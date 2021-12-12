Micah Parsons and Randy Gregory swarmed Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke, leading the dominant defense of Dallas as the Cowboys survived a late scare on the way to a 27-20 victory Sunday afternoon in Landover, Md.
Dak Prescott completed 22 of 39 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown and Greg Zuerlein added four field goals as the Cowboys (9-4) halted the four-game winning streak of the Washington Football Team (6-7) and increased their lead in the NFC East to three games with four left.
Titans 20, Jaguars 0: D’Onta Foreman and Ryan Tannehill ran for one touchdown apiece, and Tennessee intercepted Trevor Lawrence four times in the second half as the Titans defeated visiting Jacksonville, sending the Jaguars to their fifth straight defeat.
Seahawks 33, Texans 13: Russell Wilson passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns while Tyler Lockett eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for a third consecutive season as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Houston Texans.
The Seahawks (5-8) rode a big-play offense plus a strong second-half defensive performance to victory. In addition to Wilson and Lockett thriving in the aerial attack, Rashaad Penny produced touchdown runs of 32 and 47 yards en route to a 137-yard performance.
Chiefs 48, Raiders 9: Patrick Mahomes passed for two touchdowns and Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for two to help the Kansas City Chiefs roll to a victory over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.
Mike Hughes returned a fumble for a touchdown on the Raiders’ first offensive play to set the tone for Kansas City’s sixth straight victory.
Saints 30, Jets 9: Alvin Kamara returned from a four-game absence to rush for 120 yards and a touchdown as the New Orleans Saints ended a five-game losing streak by beating the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J.
Falcons 29, Panters 21: Mykal Walker returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown and the Atlanta Falcons went on to post a win over the host Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.
Browns 24, Ravens 22: Myles Garrett scored his first career touchdown as the host Cleveland Browns parlayed a big first half into a 24-22 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained right ankle early in the second quarter after he was taken down on a blitz from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
Chargers 37, Giants 21: Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes and Austin Ekeler ran for a score as the Los Angeles Chargers earned a victory over the visiting New York Giants to win consecutive games for the first time since early October.
Broncos 38, Lions 10: Melvin Gordon rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns to lead the host Denver Broncos to a victory over the Detroit Lions.
Javonte Williams rushed for 73 yards and a score and also had a touchdown reception.
49ers 26, Bengals 23, OT: Brandon Aiyuk turned a swing pass into a 12-yard touchdown just after the two-minute warning in overtime Sunday, enabling the San Francisco 49ers to pull out a dramatic 26-23 victory over the host Cincinnati Bengals.
A fourth win in their past five games allowed the 49ers (7-6), despite being just the third-place team in the NFC West, to remain in the playoff chase with four games remaining.