Tua Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 yards and one touchdown, leading the host Miami Dolphins to their fourth straight win, beating the Carolina Panthers 33-10 on Sunday afternoon.
Carolina (5-7) benched starting quarterback Cam Newton early in the fourth quarter. Newton completed just 5 of 21 passes for 92 yards and no touchdowns. He was intercepted twice and sacked once.
Bucs 38, Colts 31: Leonard Fournette’s fourth touchdown of the game, a 28-yard run with 20 seconds left, lifted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a win over the host Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Fournette, who rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries, plowed off the left tackle with Tampa Bay (8-3) trying to set up Ryan Succop for a potential game-winning field goal. He ran through a couple of arm tackles and tumbled into the end zone to complete his huge game.
Tom Brady hit on 25 of 34 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Tampa Bay. Rob Gronkowski caught seven passes for 123 yards.
Jets 21, Texans 14: The New York Jets held Houston scoreless in the second half and quarterback Zach Wilson rushed for the go-ahead touchdown in his return to the lineup as the Jets defeated the host Texans on Sunday.
Wilson was 14-for-24 for 145 yards with no touchdown passes and one interception after missing four games with a sprained right knee. However, his 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put the Jets (3-8) ahead to stay as they broke a three-game skid.
Giants 13, Eagles 7: Daniel Jones passed for 202 yards and a touchdown and the New York Giants forced four turnovers to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles at East Rutherford, N.J.
Bengals 41, Steelers 10: Proving the first meeting this season wasn’t a fluke, the Cincinnati Bengals walloped the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers behind a career day by Joe Mixon.
Mixon rushed for a career-high 165 yards and punched in a pair of 1-yard touchdowns as the Bengals (7-4) swept the regular-season series from the Steelers (5-5-1) for the first time since 2009.
Falcons 21, Jaguars 14: Cordarrelle Patterson ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns as the Atlanta Falcons defeated the host Jacksonville Jaguars.
Broncos 28, Chargers 13: Teddy Bridgewater shook off a lower-leg injury to throw a touchdown pass and run for another, Patrick Surtain II had two interceptions — including a pick-six — and the host Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers.
49ers 34, Vikings 26: Deebo Samuel rushed for two touchdowns, Elijah Mitchell ran for 133 yards and another score, and the San Francisco 49ers held on for a win over the visiting Minnesota Vikings in Santa Clara, Calif.
Packers 36, Rams 28: Aaron Rodgers went 28-for-45 for 307 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Packers beat the visiting Rams.