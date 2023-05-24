SPORTS-SENIOR-BOWL-2023-10-PLAYERS-8-AMG.jpg

National team QB Malik Cunningham of Louisville picks up yardage during the first half of the Senior Bowl on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Ala.

 AL.com

After three dreary months, football is finally back — well, sort of.

The Patriots began organized team activities (OTAs) on the back fields at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., this week, and the media will be in attendance for the first time on Thursday morning. Though these are generally instructional settings — real competition doesn’t start until training camp heats up — there is still plenty to be gleaned in Foxborough over the next few weeks.