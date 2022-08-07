SPORTS-4-DEFINING-TRENDS-PATRIOTS-TRAINING-1-YB.jpg

Joe Judge, offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach, watches as quarterback Mac Jones sets up for a pass during New England Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium last Wednesday.

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

The truth is in the trends.

Through nine training camp practices, there’s precious little that can be said about the 2022 Patriots with certainty. Most players and position groups have experienced ups and downs on the field, the natural flow of camp. But what is consistent can be counted on, at least heading into Thursday’s preseason opener against the Giants.