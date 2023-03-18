SPORTS-PATRIOTS-SIGNING-DOLPHINS-TE-MIKE-1-YB.jpg

FOXBORO MA. SEPTEMBER 13: Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki makes a reception defended by New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips during the third fourth quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxboro.

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Four days later, it’s easy to forget the Patriots’ first move during NFL free agency was actually a trade.

Last Monday, the Pats agreed to deal tight end Jonnu Smith to Atlanta for a seventh-round pick, a transaction that officially processed the moment free agency opened Wednesday afternoon. Smith disappointed over his two years in New England, failing to crack 300 receiving yards in either season after he signed a 4-year, $50 million contract.