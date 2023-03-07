NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, above, looks to lateral the football during Sunday’s zany ending against Las Vegas. To New England’s chagrin, Meyers found the Raiders’ Chandler Jones, right, who caught the ball, stiff-armed Mac Jones, then scored the winning touchdown as time expired.

NFL: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Jakobi Meyers should be the poster child for players the Patriots want to re-sign.

He entered the league as an undrafted rookie. He developed himself into a tough, smart and versatile veteran. He’s a leader and culture driver.