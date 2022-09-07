NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp

Patriots wide receiver Ty Montgomery walks to the practice field at the Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The New England Patriots released their first injury report of the season Wednesday, and it brought good news.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn were the only players listed for Sunday’s game against Miami. All three were limited. Meyers and Montgomery are dealing with knee injuries, while Wynn has an iffy back.