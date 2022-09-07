The New England Patriots released their first injury report of the season Wednesday, and it brought good news.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn were the only players listed for Sunday’s game against Miami. All three were limited. Meyers and Montgomery are dealing with knee injuries, while Wynn has an iffy back.
Montgomery practiced for the first time since Aug. 26, when he was carted off the field during the Patriots’ preseason finale at Las Vegas. Wynn is back after sitting out most of the team’s practices the past three weeks.
Meyers appeared to tweak his knee in the same game Montgomery got hurt, but hasn’t missed a practice.
In Miami, the Dolphins listed 11 players as limited, including star left tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Chase Edmonds.
Jones one of team’s six captains
Mac Jones is one of the team’s six captains for the 2022 season, coach Bill Belichick announced. Jones is joined by longtime captains Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty and David Andrews, plus defensive lineman Deatrich Wise and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.
Jones and Wise are first-time captains.
“I think it’s really cool,” Jones said. “I think I have a lot of work to do, I want to become a better leader and I think we have great guys around us that make everything better. So great coaches, great org and we’ve just gotta build and learn from the older guys like I did when I first got here, and continue to do that and hopefully some of the younger guys can come to me with whether that be issues or things they want to get fixed or things that they’re struggling with, and I’ll be happy to help anybody on our team.”
This will be Bentley’s second season as a captain, after being selected in 2020. He handed his role off last season to Dont’a Hightower, who opted out of the 2020 season and is currently out of football. McCourty and Slater are entering their 12th consecutive seasons as captains, while this marks Andrews’ sixth straight leading the offense.
During the offseason, Jones was widely praised for his leadership and work ethic, as he traveled the country working out with teammates. Last week, Pats wideout Jakobi Meyers said he has also elevated his command inside the building.
“He’s definitely taking authority, and his leadership has been crazy this year. He’s always in the building,” Meyers said. “He knows what he wants.”