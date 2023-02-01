FILE PHOTO: Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

FILE PHOTO: NFL Football - Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - February 3, 2019. New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates winning the Super Bowl LIII. 

 Mike Segar/REUTERS

Tom Brady, the legendary quarterback who established himself over more than two decades as the NFL's most prolific winner and arguably its greatest player, announced Wednesday that he is retiring.

This time, he said, he will not change his mind.