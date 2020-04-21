Sorry, Tom, it’s not Tampa Brady just yet.
Apparently the new Buccaneers quarterback needed some fresh air Monday, but in attempting to squeeze in a workout -- because there’s not enough space at Derek Jeter’s old mansion? -- Brady visited one of the city’s downtown parks.
One problem: It’s currently closed as part of Florida’s social distancing measures.
“A lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren’t in there with contact sports and things,” Tampa mayor Jane Castor said. “(A worker) saw an individual working out. She went over to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady.”
“Oh my goodness," said St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman.
So Brady’s two-year, $50 million contact did not include a free pass to violate Florida’s stay-at-home order. The city had to make it clear that Brady was just sighted, not cited, at the park.