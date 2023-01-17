NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has decisions to make after Tampa Bay’s 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC wild card game Monday night.

 Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

The feeble pass, which Tom Brady intended to throw out of bounds, landed softly in the hands of Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse. It was one strange, punt-like interception. In a trophy-encased career, Brady usually doesn’t let such an awful mistake touch him, but here he was on Monday night, overwhelmed and unprotected.

Brady slapped the side of his helmet, looked down and screamed. It was early in the second quarter, and Dallas was just beginning to separate from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cowboys led 6-0, and Brady was responding the way Brady responds, directing a 14-play drive that put his team within five yards of the end zone. That’s when, on second and goal, the disaster occurred. Brady took a shotgun snap, faked a handoff, stepped back and pump-faked as two Cowboys ran after him. He panicked and tossed the football toward the back of the end zone. It didn’t sail out of trouble. It floated right into danger. In a 31-14 playoff loss, Brady and the Buccaneers wouldn’t threaten Dallas again.