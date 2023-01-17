NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior football consultant Bruce Arians reacts with quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Dallas Cowboys during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.  

 Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during a wild card game at Raymond James Stadium.  

Tom Brady, his voice cracking, thanked the Tampa Bay organization and the media late Monday night after the Buccaneers had their season end with a 31-14 loss to the visiting Dallas Cowboys in an NFC wild-card playoff game.

However, the 45-year-old quarterback did not state whether he plans to return to the Buccaneers, seek another NFL destination or head into retirement.