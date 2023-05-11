SPORTS-TOM-BRADY-RETURNING-FOR-PATRIOTS-1-YB.jpg

Quarterback Tom Brady is fired up during the Patriots’ 2015 playoff game against Baltimore. Brady is returning to Foxborough, Mass., to be honored before the Patriots’ 2023 home opener.

 Matthew West/Boston Herald

Tom Brady is coming home.

The New England Patriots will honor Brady during their home opener of the 2023 regular season, owner and CEO Robert Kraft announced Thursday morning.