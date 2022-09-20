BALTIMORE - It has been a trying year for the Miami Dolphins, from football-related turmoil to real-life tragedy. Yet two games into their season, they suddenly are grabbing attention for on-field exploits. It's nothing that merits comparisons to the Don Shula, Bob Griese and Dan Marino glory days, at least not yet. But maybe, just maybe, the Dolphins are relevant again.

They improved to 2-0 with a 42-38 triumph here Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa shelved the talk about him being a bust with a dazzling 469-yard, six-touchdown passing show. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle were virtually unstoppable. Coach Mike McDaniel said he stopped worrying about the outcome when the Dolphins trailed by three touchdowns at halftime and focused instead on the process - and then he watched Tagovailoa throw four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.