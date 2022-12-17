Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable 39-36 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime before orchestrating the largest comeback victory in NFL history. The rally came with a fitting prize as the Vikings (11-3) also clinched the NFC North title.
Kirk Cousins was 34-of-54 passing for 460 yards and four touchdowns for Minnesota, with two interceptions. Matt Ryan was 19-of-33 passing for 182 yards and a touchdown in defeat for the Colts (4-9-1).
With 1:41 remaining in overtime, Minnesota took over on its own 18-yard line and drove to the Indianapolis 22-yard line to set up Joseph’s try.
Trailing 36-7 late in the third quarter, the Vikings stormed back to cut the Indianapolis lead to 36-28 with 5:30 remaining following a 1-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Adam Thielen.
After an Indianapolis fumble, Minnesota got the ball back at its own 46-yard line with 3:25 remaining.
But the Colts stopped the Vikings on downs and took over at their own 44-yard line with 2:52 left.
Facing a fourth-and-1 from their own 36-yard line with 2:31 remaining, Indianapolis attempted to go for the first down in an effort to clinch the victory since Minnesota was out of timeouts. But Ryan was stopped short of a first down on a quarterback sneak and Minnesota regained possession.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Minnesota scored on a 64-yard touchdown by Dalvin Cook, who took a screen pass and outraced the Indianapolis defense to the end zone with 2:15 remaining.
The Vikings tied the game on a 2-point conversion pass from Cousins to T.J. Hockenson.
Browns 13, Ravens 3: Deshaun Watson passed for 161 yards and a touchdown, and Nick Chubb rushed for 99 yards to lead Cleveland to the home victory. Tyler Huntley was 17-for-30 for 138 yards for the Ravens.