SPORTS-JEKYLL-AND-HYDE-RAIDERS-FALL-56-LV.jpg

Mike Vrabel is shown coaching the Titans on Sept. 25, 2022.

 LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel has been elected into the Patriots Hall of Fame by a fan vote, the team announced Wednesday.

Vrabel will become the 34th member of the Patriots Hall of Fame. He was one of three finalists for this year’s honor, along with former head coach Bill Parcells and offensive guard Logan Mankins. Vrabel will be enshrined with former offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia at a later date and time to be determined.