NFL: NFC Championship Game-Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the NFC championship game last season.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Bill Belichick didn’t hold back when asked about Aaron Rodgers. Back in 2018, the Patriots coach was preparing to play the Green Bay Packers and the game marked the second time he was preparing to see Rodgers.

Rodgers was as advertised in his first start against Belichick’s defense in 2014. In that game, the quarterback threw for 368 yards with two touchdowns to lead the Packers to a 26-21 victory over the eventual Super Bowl-champion Patriots.