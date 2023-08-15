NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp

Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez speaks to the media at Patriots minicamp in June. Fans could see a Gonzalez vs. Christian Watson matchup in Saturday’s preseason game in Green Bay.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The intensity is bound to ramp up when the Patriots and Packers meet for a set of joint practices Wednesday and Thursday in Green Bay.

Given the minimal workload most starters see in preseason games, joint practices have become the most enlightening events on the NFL’s August calendar. When starters square off on the practice field, there’s no faking it; it’s a great way to measure where teams stand.