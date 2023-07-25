NFL: New England Patriots Minicamp

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones speaks to the media at the team’s minicamp in June. He’ll be under the spotlight again starting today at training camp in Foxborough, Mass.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots training camp is here. When the gates open this morning, all eyes will be on Mac Jones.

The third-year quarterback enters this summer under more pressure than any player in New England. Coming off a disappointing 2022 season, this marks a make-or-break year for Jones. The Patriots’ 2021 first-round pick has a chance to quiet the naysayers, but if he falters, he runs the risk of losing his job as a starting quarterback in the NFL.