The Patriots added kicker Nick Folk and rookie defensive back Myles Bryant to the 53-man roster from their practice squad Wednesday.
To fill their spots, the Pats signed second-year quarterback Jake Dolegala and offensive lineman James Ferentz.
Folk reverted back to the practice squad after Sunday’s win over Miami because he’d been promoted to the team’s 55-man game day roster the day before. He missed a 45-yard field goal against the Dolphins, but made all three extra points. Rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser remains on the team’s practice squad.
Bryant is making his first appearance on the active roster after being a casualty of cutdown day earlier this month. He was an unexpected playmaker throughout training camp, snaring multiple interceptions. The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder might enjoy a homecoming trip this weekend to Seattle, where he played college football at the University of Washington.Ferentz rejoins the team after spending the past two seasons in New England, primarily as a practice-squad player. The 31-year-old can play guard and center and made one start last season. Dolegala, who stands at 6-foot-7, signed with the Bengals as a rookie after coming out of Central Connecticut State.
Carroll expects game to go ahead
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll expects to kick off against the Patriots on Sunday night despite the poor air quality in Seattle that recently forced two Major League Baseball games to be relocated from the city.
Due to resulting smoke from the ongoing wildfires raging across the West Coast, the Mariners and San Francisco Giants postponed a two-game series slated to start Tuesday and moved it to San Francisco. The Seahawks’ stadium sits adjacent to the Mariners’ home field, and the city’s current air quality has been rated as one of the poorest in the world. Sunday’s kickoff is set for 8:20 EDT.
“We see a turn in the weather pattern coming before the weekend. It should help us out,” Carroll said. “We’re tuned into it, the predictions. If you’re paying attention to the science, the predictions are it’s gonna move out some here, but anything can happen. So we’ve got to be ready, but we think it’s going to be fine.”
In a team release, the Mariners said local forecasters expect the smoke to clear by Thursday night or Friday.
An NFL spokesman said the league is monitoring the situation.