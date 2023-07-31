Davon Godchaux

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux looks on during training camp at Gillette Stadium on Monday.

 Matt Stone/boston herald

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Moments after Bill Belichick called for players to head to the red zone for the next round of 11-on-11s toward the end of Monday’s practice, the Patriots head coach stopped the proceedings and gathered everyone in a giant huddle.

And gave them an earful.