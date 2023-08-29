Zappe

Quarterback Bailey Zappe, shown during camp several weeks ago, was among the Patriots’ roster cuts on Tuesday.

 David H. Bellman

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — NFL teams, collectively, were forced to make over 1,000 roster moves Tuesday to trim their 90-man rosters down to 53. The Patriots made one of the most surprising cuts of the day.

The Patriots waived backup quarterback Bailey Zappe on Tuesday. Mac Jones is now the only quarterback on the Patriots roster after Trace McSorely was released Monday and quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham was also waived Tuesday.