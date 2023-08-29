FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — NFL teams, collectively, were forced to make over 1,000 roster moves Tuesday to trim their 90-man rosters down to 53. The Patriots made one of the most surprising cuts of the day.
The Patriots waived backup quarterback Bailey Zappe on Tuesday. Mac Jones is now the only quarterback on the Patriots roster after Trace McSorely was released Monday and quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham was also waived Tuesday.
Waiving Zappe comes as a major surprise after head coach Bill Belichick entertained the possibility of a quarterback competition as recently as this summer. The Patriots must now find a new backup quarterback behind Jones unless Zappe clears waivers and returns to the team’s practice squad as the team’s No. 2 option for their season opener against the Eagles.
That remains a possibility, according to a source.
Zappe struggled during training camp and in three preseason appearances in offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s new offense. He played deep into the Patriots’ third and final preseason game Friday and fumbled three times. Zappe started the game, then was pulled for McSorley midway through the second quarter. He started the second half and was briefly replaced by Cunningham. Zappe continued to play during the third quarter before Cunningham played the team’s final offensive drive in the fourth quarter.
“Yeah, we wanted to give Trace some snaps as well, earlier in the game, not just wait until the end, and then we played Malik a little bit, too,” Belichick said after the game. “It was mostly a Bailey game, but we wanted to give the other two quarterbacks some opportunities as well.”
Overall, Zappe went 30-of-51 for 253 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions during the preseason. He was sacked six times.
One source said Zappe’s performance was not good enough this summer on multiple levels.
The second-year pro played four games and went 2-0 as a starter last season in reserve of Jones, who was dealing with a high ankle sprain at the time. He went 65-of-92 for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022. His performance in relief of Brian Hoyer against the Packers and in wins over the Lions and Browns incited “Zappe Fever” among some Patriots fans. Zappe came back down to Earth after replacing Jones in the Patriots’ Week 7 loss to the Bears last season.
K Folk dealt to Titans
Tennessee Titans acquired kicker Nick Folk from the Patriots in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Folk, 38, made 32 of 37 field goal attempts and 32 of 35 extra-point tries in 17 games last season for the Patriots.
He has drilled 353 of 426 field-goal attempts and 458 of 473 extra-point tries in 211 career games with the Dallas Cowboys (2007-09), New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017) and Patriots (2019-22).