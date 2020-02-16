Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Luigi’s Pizza cruised to 9-1 victories in last Friday’s Manchester men’s hockey league action at JFK Coliseum.
Phaneuf bested Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators as both Dave Moore and Mark Crowley recorded hat tricks. Rounding out their scoring, Guy Montminy tallied twice and Craig Moquin scored. Brian Adams had three assists. Montminy, Danny Leblanc, Marc LeClaire and Carl Vaillancourt had two assists each. Dan LaBerge had the lone goal for Atlas.
Jon Komarek earned the win for Phaneuf, turning aside 24 shots in the process. Dave Anstey made 25 saves for Atlas.
In the other game, Eric Grant, the league’s leading scorer, continued his torrid pace with three goals and two assists, leading Luigi’s over Visiting Angels.
Rounding out the scoring for Luigi’s were The’ Nguyen, Jim Doherty and Mike Van Uden, who had two each, and Steve LeVert. Scott Legasse chipped in with three assists. Paul Marineau had the lone goal for VA.
Dan Smith had 20 saves for Luigi’s; Rocky Desrosiers faced 39 shots in the Angels’ goal.