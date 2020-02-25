Third-place Phaneuf Funeral Homes handed first-place Luigi’s Pizza its second loss of the year, 5-3, last Friday night in Manchester men’s hockey league action at JFK Coliseum.
Phaneuf rode two goals by Mark Crowley and singletons by Danny Leblanc, Dave Abbott and Steve DesRuisseaux. Steve Veilleux helped things out with two assists.
Luigi’s got three goals from Eric Grant, the league’s leading scorer. It was Grant’s second consecutive game with a hat trick. Jon Komarek played superbly in the Phaneuf goal with 31 saves.
Luigi’s Dan Smith ended up with 23 saves.
The second game saw LeClerc State Farm Insurance maintain its slight lead over Phaneuf in a 9-1 victory over fourth-place Atlas Precision Metal Fabricators. Kelly Morgan, a 19 year veteran of the league and its all-time leading scorer, turned back the clock and scored five goals to lead LeClerc.
Team captain Marc Morin, Greg Wood, Roger Lavoie and Ken Proulx rounded out the scoring for the winners. Proulx and Rich Verrier each contributed three assists. Al Chouinard had the lone tally for the Atlas sextet. Mark Sloan ended with 29 saves to earn the win; Dave Anstey faced 37 shots in the Atlas net.