Nashua Country Club’s Phil Pleat shot a one-over 73 to grab a one-shot lead after Tuesday’s opening round of the New Hampshire Senior at Atkinson Resort and Country Club.
Carter CC’s Andy Hunnewell and Portsmouth CC’s Craig Steckowych are one stroke back at 74.
The two-day, 36-hole tourney concludes Wednesday.
Four Silver Knights named First Team All-FCBL
Four members of the league-champion Nashua Silver Knights were named to the All-Futures Collegiate Baseball League First Team, which was announced on Tuesday.
Pitcher Nick Guarino, of Clark University; first baseman Dominic Keegan, of Vanderbilt; outfielder Jared Dupere, of Northeastern, and designated hitter John Mead, of Franklin Pierce, made the first team. Also named was Exeter’s Cody Morissette and Stratham’s Ben Malgeri of the North Shore Navigators. Morissette attends Boston College; Malgeri goes to Northeastern.
Second-team honorees included Silver Knights Griffin Young, a pitcher; Dylan Young, a DH, and utilityman Nick Shumski of Salem. Also named to the second team was SNHU’s Danniel Rivera, who played for the New Britain Bees.