The Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday promoted former MLB outfielder Sam Fuld, a native of Durham, N.H., to general manager.
Fuld, 39, played eight seasons (2007, 2009-15) with four teams before joining Philadelphia’s front office in 2017. He is a graduate of Stanford University and Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter.
The hiring brings the number of New Hampshire-born top MLB executives to three. Meriden’s Ben Cherington was hired as GM last November by the Pittsburgh Pirates; the Cubs promoted Plymouth’s Jed Hoyer last month to president of baseball operations.
Fuld had been the team’s director of integrative baseball performance, overseeing athletic training, strength and conditioning and nutrition. Prior to that, he was the Phillies’ major league player information coordinator and also worked as an outfield instructor.
Fuld will work under president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who was hired earlier this month.
Fuld replaces Matt Klentak, who was removed from the position after five years. The Phillies finished 28-32 in 2020 and haven’t been to the postseason since 2011.
The Phillies also promoted Jorge Velandia to assistant general manager and named Terry Ryan as special assistant to the GM.
Fuld batted .227 with 12 homers and 112 RBIs in 598 games with the Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland A’s and Minnesota Twins. The Cubs drafted him in the 10th round out of Stanford in 2004.
Fuld and Alex Cora were the two finalists for the Boston Red Sox’ managerial opening earlier this offseason. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom ultimately hired Cora.
Fuld will work under Dombrowski, the former Red Sox boss from August 2015 through September 2019. Dombrowski signed a four-year, $20 million contract to take over in Philadelphia, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.
With reports from Field Level Media and masslive.com.