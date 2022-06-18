The Boston Red Sox acquired right-hander James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.
Norwood was designated for assignment Monday after going 1-0 with an 8.31 ERA in 20 relief appearances. He struck out 22 and walked nine in 17 1/3 innings.
The Phillies acquired Norwood in a March 30 trade that sent minor league infielder Kervin Pichardo and cash to the San Diego Padres.
Norwood, 28, is 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA in 48 games (no starts) for the Chicago Cubs (2018-20), Padres (2021) and Phillies.
Mookie to have more tests on rib
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will have further tests on a right rib contusion.
Betts, who was injured in an outfield collision with Cody Bellinger on Wednesday, was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday’s 2-1, 10-inning loss to the visiting Cleveland Guardians.
X-rays were negative but manager Dave Roberts said Betts is dealing with “residual soreness” and will have a CT scan.
Betts, 29, is batting .273 with 17 homers, 40 RBIs and a league-leading 53 runs scored through 60 games.
Revs goalie Turner to make farewell start
Goaltender Matt Turner will make his farewell start for New England before heading off to play in the Premier League with Arsenal when the Revolution host Minnesota United on Sunday night in Foxborough, Mass.
Turner, who turns 28 next week, is the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and also played a starring role in helping lead the U.S. Men’s National Team to the 2021 Gold Cup, where he was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.
Turner said he will take a physical on Wednesday in north London to complete a transfer with the Gunners. New England and Arsenal worked out a deal in January that kept Turner in the MLS until June. According to MLSsoccer.com, the transfer will net the Revolution $6 million to start and grows to just under $10 million with incentives.
“I can’t wait for this opportunity,” Turner said. “It’s surreal. This is obviously a big step up from MLS to Premier League. It’s going to be an amazing journey, an amazing step in my story.”
Turner is expected to be Arsenal’s No. 2 behind English national Aaron Ramsdale to begin with. The Gunners, who will take part in the Europa League after a fifth-place finish last season, begin Premier League play on Aug. 5 at Crystal Palace.
Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon
Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan has withdrawn from Wimbledon with a leg injury.
“my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time,” the 24-year-old posted Saturday on Twitter.
Osaka, who injured her left Achilles in Madrid on May 1, played with tape on her foot in last month’s first-round loss against Amanda Anisimova at the French Open.
A two-time champion at both the Australian Open and U.S. Open, Osaka has never advanced past the third round at Wimbledon.
Action at the All England Club gets under way on June 27. Also withdrawing Saturday was 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouch-ard of Canada with a shoulder injury.
Northwestern hoop star transferring to UNC
Former Northwestern forward Pete Nance announced Saturday he is transferring to North Carolina.
The 6-foot-10 senior averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 30 games (29 starts) with the Wildcats in 2021-22.
“Northwestern, thank you for everything. Super excited about the next steps,” Nance posted Saturday on Twitter along with a farewell letter to his “Northwestern Family” and a photo of himself in a Tar Heels uniform.
He played in 107 games (74 starts) over four seasons at Northwestern and averaged 9.6 points and 5.4 rebounds.
After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season, Nance declared for the NBA draft and entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He withdrew from the draft earlier this month.
North Carolina has four starters returning from a team that lost to Kansas in the national championship game. Nance is a likely replacement for the fifth starter from that 29-10 squad, departed senior Brady Manek.
--Field Level Media