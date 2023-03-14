Teammates Alea Crespo, Summer Kneece, Brianna Jordan and Madison Jordan are looking to extend a run of top-level polo success over the next few days, competing in suburban Houston in a run for Aiken Youth Polo's third straight national title.

The Girls' National Interscholastic Championship dates back to 1991, and the Aiken squad, coached by Tiger Kneece, was established in 2017 and took top national honors in 2021 and 2022. There was no competition in 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions.