When pond hockey tournaments started popping up across New England around the new millennium, Chris Brown thought, why not create one in Concord?
Considering his hometown’s hockey history -- the first organized hockey game in the United States was played at St. Paul’s School in 1883 -- and community, Brown thought the city would support his idea.
After the inaugural 1883 Black Ice Pond Hockey tournament at White Park in 2001, Brown felt confident the city would embrace the nonprofit, winter carnival-like event as an annual tradition.
Brown, 51, who is preparing for this year’s 12th edition of the tournament in January, will be inducted in this year’s New Hampshire Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame class on Oct. 23 at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. Tickets are $40 and available for purchase through Saturday.
The former Concord High School player will be inducted as a builder for creating and organizing the Black Ice tournament.
“The city embraced it, the people embraced it,” Brown said. “The players and the games are only, I would say, a part of it. We’ve got a youth tournament that’s been developed over the years - getting the next generation of Black Icers potentially someday playing in the tournament themselves. It has truly turned into a community that I couldn’t be more proud of and you couldn’t do it without an army of volunteers.”
Since its inception, the event has raised more than $550,000 for 15-20 booster clubs of sports teams at local area high schools like Concord High, Bishop Brady of Concord, Bow High School and Pembroke Academy.
The event has about 100 adult volunteers and gets help from 200-300 youth volunteers who are members of high school teams whose booster clubs receive funds from it, Brown said.
The tournament features eight divisions and, for the last six editions, has kicked off with a “Thursday Night Lights” where 14-18 local youth teams scrimmage on the pond.
Jeff Cain, who is the president of Concord Youth Hockey and coaches the Concord Capitals 11U Premier team, said during last January’s Thursday Night Lights that he thinks the tournament has led to more kids playing hockey in Concord. Cain said the Concord Youth Hockey learn to skate program’s numbers have never been higher, with about 170 kids participating last year.
“The tournament itself does a lot to promote the sport,” said Cain, who has played in the tournament’s adult divisions. “Trying to get people that may never have had a chance or may never even thought about playing hockey - include them, get them in the sport.”
Capitals 11U Premier assistant coach Dave Scott said last January that the tournament lets players of all ages return to the roots of the game.
“You're outdoors, it’s back to what we did as kids,” Scott said.
All these years later, Brown said he still loves organizing the tournament each winter and wants to be part of it as long as it is around.
“I think I just enjoy how people enjoy the event,” Brown said. “It’s just a very unique experience and it gives me chills every year to see how people are coming down and enjoying being part of it.”
This year’s other inductees are Northeastern University women’s hockey coach Dave Flint, USA Hockey national goaltending coach David Lassonde, former U.S. Sled Hockey Team assistant coach Tom Moulton, and the late Ryan Frew, the longest-tenured junior coach from New Hampshire.
The event will also remember the late Jay High, a Manchester resident who founded the Manchester 40-plus Hockey League. High, who died at age 81 last month, was also known as the “Voice of JFK” for announcing hundreds of high school hockey games at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Flint, who is from Merrimack, built the St. Anselm College women’s hockey program and coached the team for 13 seasons before taking over at Northeastern in 2008.
Flint led the Huskies to five Hockey East tournament championships, six NCAA tournament appearances and a 287-137-41 record over his first 13 seasons. He was named the Division I coach of the year for the 2020-21 season, during which Northeastern fell in overtime to Wisconsin in the national championship game.
Outside of college hockey, Flint served as an assistant coach with the U.S. Women’s National Hockey team for the 2010 Winter Olympics and the 2008 and 2009 World Championships.
“I have been fortunate to work for and coach against Dave,” University of New Hampshire women’s hockey coach and former Northeastern player Hilary Witt said in a statement. “He has had amazing success everywhere he has been. His teams over the years have been skilled, work hard and find ways to win games. I have so much respect for Dave as a coach but more so as a person.”
Lassonde, who played at Spaulding of Rochester and Providence College, served as an assistant men’s hockey coach at UNH (1988-91 and 1997-2011), the University of Wisconsin (1991-94), Miami of Ohio (1994-97), the University of Denver (2011-14) and Dartmouth College (2014-20).
Over his time with USA Hockey, Lassonde has coached in the 2022 Winter Olympics and four World Junior Championships. He is currently an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team.
“In addition to being one of the top goalie coaches in the country, David’s versatility in being able to teach all aspects of the game was a huge asset for our program,” said Bob Gaudet, Dartmouth’s all-time winningest coach and 2018 NH Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, in an email. “His background as a teacher is clearly evident when you see him coach. The ice is his classroom and he is always eager to put in the extra time to help one of his players reach the next level.”
Moulton, a Danvers, Mass., native and longtime Seacoast resident, helped the U.S. Sled Hockey Team win its first gold medal at the 2002 Paralympic Games as an assistant coach. That 2002 team, which entered the event ranked last out of six teams, was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame in June.
Frew, who died of a sudden illness at age 40 in 2020, grew up in Concord and played on state championship boys hockey teams at Concord High School alongside Olympic gold medalist and 2004 NH Legends of Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Tara Mounsey. He coached in the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs program from 2004 until his death, helping the team win the USA Hockey Junior National Championship in 2012 and the Eastern Hockey League championship in 2016.
