LOUDON — Thirty-one cars entered the Whelen 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but the opening showdown of doubleheader Saturday came down to just three, with Ryan Preece holding off Justin Bonsignore and Ron Silk to earn his first-ever points win at his home track.
“I feel like I won Daytona,” Preece said. “If you’re from this area, this place means a lot to you. Coming here since I was a little kid, my grandfather and I used to camp right back there. Since I started racing the modifieds back in 2007, this has been that one track that has really eluded me.”
After swapping the lead throughout the 100-lap affair, a caution in the closing laps set up an overtime finish that saw Preece dive low into Turn Four to get past Bonsignore and Silk to charge at the finish line.
Bonsignore finished second, followed by Silk, Ronnie Williams and Jon McKennedy.