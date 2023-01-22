NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy passes during the first quarter of Sunday’s NFC divisional round playoff game against the Cowboys in Santa Clara, California.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

Brock Purdy has guided the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game before he has lost a single game.

The 23-year-old Purdy has been a virtual lifesaver for San Francisco, and he won his seventh consecutive start by guiding the 49ers to a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.