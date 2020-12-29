IN TERMS of local sports, 2020 was a year like no other. The COVD-19 pandemic cut some seasons short, and canceled others altogether. It was a forgettable year for many reasons, but it did produce some memorable moments.
Here’s a look back at some of those moments through quotes that appeared in the Union Leader sports pages:
“I had always planned that I would come back. The reason I was always planning that is it was the light at the end of the tunnel. Everybody who had been through this surgery who I talked to and had been through this process told me how it was gonna go and that I would be ready to go seven-to-nine weeks after the surgery. Now you gotta be able to know, ‘Can I still do it at the same level I’ve always done it?’ That’s what I’m going to find out in the spring and what I’m going to find out in the fall.”
— UNH football coach Sean McDonnell, when he returned to work in March after missing the 2019 season while getting cancer treatment.
“We were the No. 1 seed, we were healthy, we had a great week of practice. That part of it is disappointing. You feel bad for the kids — the seniors, everybody — they don’t have the chance to get that atmosphere of the tournament and the chance to compete.”
— Exeter boys basketball coach Jeff Holmes, after it was announced that the NHIAA winter sports tournaments were canceled because of the COVID-19 situation.
“This decision was not made lightly given what athletics mean to the participants, parents and communities across the state. While it was our hope to salvage some portion of the spring season, the fact that schools will not reopen their doors to students this year and the uncertainty surrounding when or if social distancing guidelines will be lifted has made us face the stark reality that playing high school sports this spring is simply not an option.”
— NHIAA executive director Jeff Collins, when the decision was made to not offer a spring sports season.
“It’s certainly something we had in the back of our heads, but our governor announced early in July the fact that all sports can go ahead and play based upon the guidelines that the governor’s office put out. We were definitely looking at creative solutions to give kids the opportunity to get out there and play, but with our governor’s announcement, the plans were to move forward with sports that schools typically offer in the fall.”
— Collins, when asked if the NHIAA would delay or cancel fall sports and create a fourth sports season as Massachusetts did.
“It means everything, honestly. I’ve been watching this tournament since I could walk and as soon as I knew about the family history I wanted to get my name on the trophy with my relatives. As I got better and older and went through the ups and downs the game throws at you, I knew I had the game to win it. Just needed to piece it together for a week. It’s special to do it on this course.”
— Nashua Country Club member James Pleat, who won the NHGA Amateur Championship on his home course. His father and grandfather are among the tournament’s past champions.
“I’ll tell you it’s better to end No. 1 than it is to start No. 1. The kids lived up to it. The same thing with Goffstown. They were ranked high all year and we ended up being the teams people talked about.
“It’s not easy to win when you’re expected to. I think both sets of teams did that. Our kids played great (Saturday) and deserve all the credit.”
— Nashua North football coach Dante Laurendi, after his team won its first Division I championship by beating Goffstown in the championship game. North (No. 1) and Goffstown (No. 2) finished at the top of the Union Leader Power Poll. The Titans began the year as the poll’s No. 1 team.
“Playing in the NFL has been a dream of mine since as early as I can remember.”
— Boston College tight end Hunter Long, an Exeter resident who announced earlier this month he would forgo his final season of college eligibility to enter the NFL Draft.
“I’ve never been to New Hampshire. I can’t wait to be there, but this situation, you know …”
— Cesar Martin, who was entering his first season as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats manager when Major League Baseball made the decision to suspend spring training because of COVID-19. The Eastern League ended up cancelling its 2020 season.
“Getting this title … for me it’s a dream come true. It truly is. Even with so much going on I’m very grateful for the opportunity. I will tell you that it’s already teaching me a lot and I’m growing through the new job, but it (the current climate) doesn’t take the love and passion away from me. If anything I think it’s more just because of the adversity with what we’re dealing with as a country and of course what we’re dealing with as a university, and from an athletic standpoint as well. I think it’s given me more passion to be that mentor — that teacher-first coach I always talk about. Just making sure I’m there for my student-athletes and the young ladies on the team, and that’s both on and off the court. Crazy as it sounds, I think it’s given me more love and more motivation for the position I’m in right now.”
— Kelsey Hogan, who was elevated from an assistant coach with the University of New Hampshire women’s basketball program to the program’s head coach in August. Hogan played at Nashua North and UNH.
“I fell in love with the campus as soon as I saw it. They have great academics, which I believe can help me through sports management, and their coaching staff made me feel welcomed and loved as soon as the college process happened, which made me feel at home right away.”
— Nashua North quarterback/defensive back Curtis Harris-Lopez after accepting a scholarship offer from Holy Cross.
“Clearly, I can see that we have some young people who need help. Clearly. When you have uncertainty, discipline and structure carry you.
“After reviewing grades over four decades, there’s no question in my mind, after looking at every student’s grades in the school, that when they’re involved in athletics, extra-curricular, co-curricular, they do much better. That’s a fact. That’s just the way it is.
“We want the safest environment we can possibly have. I feel … we can provide that. We can’t underestimate or discount the social and emotional well-being of our students.”
— Exeter High School athletic director Bill Ball, while addressing the Exeter school board about the importance of going forward with a fall high school sports season.
“When I got the call that we were able to practice and that the owners were not going to get shut down, that was like a breath of fresh air because I love coming here. To have my first year as a manager under these circumstances — I didn’t think it would happen, but I’m so glad that it did.
“I told the guys when we were 0-3 that I don’t care if we lose 39 (regular-season games). I want you guys to enjoy it and have fun because your (college) teammates aren’t playing. So take full advantage of it.
“I’m just super proud of these guys. With what’s gone on with COVID and everything ... they surpassed my expectations with all the challenges that arose this year.”
— Kyle Jackson, who guided the Nashua Silver Knights to the FCBL championship in his first season as the team’s manager.