Around the beginning of August, Rachel Hill had to make a decision. She could either have season-ending surgery or play through the pain caused by Morton’s neuroma in her left foot.
The forward from Rollinsford chose to forgo surgery until after the season and helped the Chicago Red Stars reach the National Women’s Soccer League championship game.
Hill, 26, scored Chicago’s lone goal in its 2-1 extra-time loss to the Washington Spirit in the NWSL final last Saturday in Louisville, Ky. It was Hill’s first NWSL final appearance over her five seasons in the league, the past two of which were with Chicago.
Hill, who finished the season with four goals over 26 games (18 starts), said she feels pain while wearing shoes or cleats and when walking.
The Somersworth High School and University of Connecticut graduate received lidocaine injections before each of her last nine games of the season to numb the pain.
Keeping her fitness during the week was challenging. Hill said she could not train every day and when she did, she’d try to lessen the pain by riding a bicycle or running barefoot.
“It was tough to get through weeks of practice,” Hill said. “I would sit out a lot. It was tough. It’s nothing you ever want to ever have to deal with but I’m grateful I was able to play as much as I did through it all.”
Hill said the Red Stars had a difficult time finding their form early in the season but discovered their identity at the right time. Chicago went 6-1-3 over its last 10 regular-season games.
“I think we realized we weren’t always going to play the prettiest soccer but we were a gritty team, we worked hard,” Hill said. “That identity worked for us in the end and we obviously have talented footballers ... I think finding that grit within us is what pushed us so far.”
The Red Stars (11-8-5) entered their semifinal bout at the NWSL shield winner Portland Thorns (13-6-5) as the underdog and without three of their top players. Midfielder Julie Ertz and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher missed the game with injuries. Forward Mallory Pugh was under COVID-19 protocol and did not play. All three are former U.S. Women’s National Team members.
Hill started and played 83 minutes in Chicago’s 2-0 upset victory over the Thorns in Portland, Ore.
Chicago also lost forward Kealia Watt to an injury in the 29th minute against Portland. Watt and Pugh led the Red Stars in scoring this season with five goals and four assists each.
Watt and Naeher did not play in the final against Washington.
“We had a really deep team this year,” Hill said. “Everyone embraced whatever their role was at the time. When it was time to step up, girls really did. That’s another reason we made as far as we did.”
With her parents and two brothers in attendance, Hill opened the scoring in the NWSL final just before halftime with a header goal she sneaked inside the near post off a cross from teammate Arin Wright.
Hill, who played 79 minutes before being substituted off, scored in the final minute of first-half stoppage time — shortly after Pugh suffered an injury.
“As soon as I saw (the ball) coming in, I knew I had to be in the right spot,” Hill said. “It was a huge boost going into halftime and unfortunately we couldn’t come out and keep that but it’s the way it goes.”
The Spirit knotted the score in the 67th minute with an Andi Sullivan penalty-kick goal and clinched their first NWSL title behind a header goal from national team veteran Kelley O’Hara in the 97th minute.
After a long campaign playing through pain, Hill said, after having surgery, she is going to focus on simply recovering before reporting to Chicago for the 2022 NWSL season.
“I’m relieved to have a break now, time off and (can) get it fixed,” Hill said. “I struggled at points but managed it as well as I could.”