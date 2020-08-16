Rachel Hill felt OK through the first two or three weeks of the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup. By the fourth week, she was mentally exhausted.
When not on the field training or competing in the eight-team tournament that concluded last month, the forward from Rollinsford and her Chicago Red Stars teammates had plenty of downtime at their hotel inside the NWSL’s bubble in Utah.
The NWSL was the first professional team sports league in the nation to return to play since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Challenge Cup, which ran from June 27-July 26, featured eight of the league’s nine teams. The Orlando Pride did not compete after players and staff on the team tested positive for COVID-19 prior to traveling to Utah for the tournament.
The Red Stars fell to the Houston Dash, 2-0, in the Challenge Cup final July 26.
“It definitely was mentally tough,” Hill said of the tournament. “Once it was the fourth week, I definitely could feel myself — I was just drained. I think a lot of us were.
“You don’t expect it but it really does take a lot out of you, for sure. It starts to play into how you prepare and making sure you’re sharp and fully ready for games and training every day.”
On training days, Hill said she woke up, ate breakfast, was bused to the field, practiced and then ate lunch at the facilities before returning to the team’s hotel.
“That would take up probably four hours of the day and we’d get back late afternoon and just hang out for a couple hours, have dinner, maybe a meeting or something and then it was time for bed,” Hill said. “The day went by a lot quicker than I expected it would.”
The non-training days were the hardest, Hill said. Players had to stay at the hotel and could not visit friends on other teams.
While perhaps socially difficult, the NWSL’s coronavirus prevention protocols like prohibiting interaction between teams in the bubble proved successful. The tournament concluded with zero positive COVID-19 cases.
“I think that goes to show that not only the league but every single player and staff member was super careful at following all the protocols in place,” Hill said. “You can have protocols but if people don’t follow them, they go to waste. Having those protocols, having every staff member and player follow them and take it seriously is what made that come out so great.”
The Somersworth High School and University of Connecticut graduate said she doesn’t think one can prepare for a bubble environment but being part of a close-knit team helped make the experience easier. After spending her first three NWSL seasons with Orlando, Hill was traded to the Red Stars during this year’s draft on Jan. 16.
The Red Stars became even closer throughout the Challenge Cup, Hill said, in part because of conversations that stemmed from players’ decisions to stand or kneel during the national anthem before games.
The league displayed its support of the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the tournament. Many players and coaches wore black T-shirts that read “Black Lives Matter” in white lettering during warmups or while on the sidelines. Some players wore armbands with the same message during games.
Hill said in an Instagram post that she stood during the national anthem because of what the flag inherently means to her and her military family members, but that she wholeheartedly supports the Black Lives Matter movement. During each playing of the anthem, Hill stood and bowed her head while placing her hand on a kneeling teammate’s shoulder.
“It sparked a lot of great conversations and we shared a lot within the team about each other. ... We educated ourselves and grew a lot through that,” Hill said.
Hill played in each of Chicago’s seven tournament games, starting in six of them. She said her first game was a rough one but that she settled in both individually and with her new team as the tournament progressed.
Chicago fell, 2-1, to the Washington Spirit in its opening game and went 1-2-1 during the preliminary round.
“There were a lot of factors — a new team, the altitude, I hadn’t played in months — so many things that went into it,” Hill said. “That first game was rough but as the games went on, I felt more in the groove and back to my normal self.”
The Red Stars advanced to the semifinals with a penalty-kick quarterfinal victory over OL Reign and defeated Sky Blue FC, 3-2, to reach the championship game. Hill scored the second goal of the game and her first for Chicago in the 11th minute to build a 2-0 Red Stars lead over Sky Blue.
Hill scored on a head’s-up shot in the penalty box after a Sky Blue player deflected a cross from her teammate, Bianca St. Georges.
“You never know where a ball might end up when a cross is put in,” Hill said. “I was in the right spot and able to take a touch, settle it down and put it away.”
Hill was substituted out of the game in the 67th minute and watched Sky Blue’s late comeback bid from the sidelines. Evelyne Viens scored in the 72nd minute to put Sky Blue on the board and it pulled within one after an own goal by Chicago’s Julie Ertz five minutes later.
“That was stressful,” Hill said. “I knew how it felt out there. Both teams were getting tired at that point. It was really who is going to be able to hold on the longest?”
Houston defeated the Red Stars in the final behind Sophie Schmidt’s penalty-kick goal in the fifth minute and a Shea Groom insurance tally that came during stoppage time.
Hill will play in Sweden for Linkopings FC of the Damallsvenskan league, which is the highest division of women’s pro soccer in the country, during the NWSL offseason.
“I’m super proud of the team,” Hill said of Chicago’s performance in the Challenge Cup. “Everyone worked so hard and made a lot of sacrifices to be in the bubble for over a month. ... For everyone to be so dedicated and passionate to the end was incredible.
“It’s a great new group to be with and I’m excited for what the future holds for us.”