SAN DIEGO — Spaniard Jon Rahm won his first major title on Sunday after sinking clutch birdie putts at the final two holes at Torrey Pines in an electric finish to the U.S. Open.
The only serious contender to avoid a bogey over the last nine holes, Rahm shot 67 and finished at six-under-par 278, one stroke in front of South African Louis Oosthuizen, whose birdie at the final hole was not enough to force a playoff.
Earlier, Rahm tied Oosthuizen for the lead when he perfectly judged a sharply-breaking 25-foot putt that curled in for an unlikely birdie at the 17th hole.
And Rahm’s putter stayed hot at the par-five 18th, where he coaxed home a 20-footer on the same green where Tiger Woods famously birdied the last 13 years ago to get into a playoff that he subsequently won.
Earlier, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy were among the big names who came unglued on the most difficult stretch of the course early on the back nine.
DeChambeau fell apart with a series of wayward drives and poor putts, dropping four shots in four holes to plunge out of contention.
McIlroy similarly fell back with a double-bogey at the 12th hole, where his approach shot plugged in a greenside bunker.