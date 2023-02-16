Fisher Cats Covid-19

Mike Ramshaw, team president of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, is parting ways with the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays after 16 years with the team.

“It’s disappointing I won’t be there this upcoming season,” Ramshaw said. “I truly value the community partnerships and relationships that we have from the city and on the state level, our season ticket holders — they’ve all become friends and family to me over the last 16 years, not to mention the staff I work with every single day.”