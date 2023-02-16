Mike Ramshaw, team president of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, is parting ways with the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays after 16 years with the team.
“It’s disappointing I won’t be there this upcoming season,” Ramshaw said. “I truly value the community partnerships and relationships that we have from the city and on the state level, our season ticket holders — they’ve all become friends and family to me over the last 16 years, not to mention the staff I work with every single day.”
“I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish as a team and organization, and I’m looking forward to the next steps with all the ballpark renovations and things planned for the fans. I wish it was something we were able to work out, but it wasn’t.”
With changes being made to the lineup in the front office, Ramshaw said an opportunity was presented to stay with the team in a different capacity but felt it wasn’t the right fit at this time.
“I respect it, I get it,” Ramshaw said. “(Team owner) Art Solomon giving me the opportunity to work with the team, over the years, he’s become like a father to me and I have the utmost respect for him and the organization. I’m excited to see what the future brings for the Fisher Cats, and I’m really excited to see what my next venture might be and see where I can continue to give back to the community with another organization in the future.”
Ramshaw’s departure, effective March 15, was announced Thursday by the team in a press release detailing a slew of front office changes ahead of the start of the 2023 season.
Ramshaw joined the Fisher Cats in 2006 as director of ticket sales, worked as the team’s senior vice president of sales and chief sales officer, and has served as team president since 2016.
In 2010, Ramshaw was presented with the 2010 Larry MacPhail Award, naming the club as the top team for promotional effort and community involvement throughout all levels of Minor League Baseball, and the 2009 Double-A Bob Freitas Award by Baseball America.
The team announced Stephanie Fournier is also departing from her position as executive director of special events and the Fisher Cats Foundation. Fournier joined the Fisher Cats in 2012 and was promoted to her current position in 2021. She helped coordinate many special events and initiatives including the annual Granite State Baseball Dinner Experience benefitting Dartmouth Health Children’s, the Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Fund, and the First Responders Fund, which was introduced last year.
“I want to thank both Mike Ramshaw and Stephanie Fournier for their many contributions to the Fisher Cats success over the years,” Solomon said in a statement. “In Mike’s case, we’ve worked together for the last 16 years and as a consummate professional, I want to wish him the best in his next venture as I do for Stephanie as well.”
A team spokesman confirmed the position of team president will essentially go away, with Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis taking many of the same duties Ramshaw oversaw.
Ramshaw said his proudest moment “professionally” with the team came in 2018, being on the field as the club won the Eastern League trophy.
“From a personal side, it’s probably seeing all the lives that we’ve been able to touch over the years,” Ramshaw said. “Employees coming through there and what we’ve been able to help them and their careers, to generations of fans and season ticket holders. The ballpark is all about making memories, and being a part of that is something I will always cherish.”
The Fisher Cats also announced Jenna Raizes is returning to lead the Fisher Cats Foundation after working with the team from 2012-2018. The team has also added Stephanie O’Quinn and Derek Dingley to the full-time staff as director of ticket sales and service and box office manager, respectively.