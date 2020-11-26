Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL Network reported Thursday, which means he will miss Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jackson is the highest profile Ravens player to test positive. The Ravens have placed eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, prompting the NFL to postpone a Thanksgiving night game against the Steelers.
Under coronavirus protocols, any player who returned a positive test taken after Monday would likely miss both the Steelers game and the Ravens’ next game, a Dec. 3 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. Any players who returned positive tests would be unable to play unless they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart.
Robert Griffin III is the Ravens’ backup quarterback. Third-string quarterback Trace McSorley is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Ravens have not been allowed in the team facility since Monday, when coach John Harbaugh announced that running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins had tested positive for COVID-19.