Leah Unger expected her family’s trip to Uganda would be different and a little interesting. She never thought it would change her life so much.
Unger, 10, and her family visited Uganda in April 2019 as part of a charitable trip with ChildVoice, a non-profit organization based in Newmarket that helps children in Uganda, South Sudan and Nigeria that have been affected by war, conflict and violence in their countries.
During her two-week stay at ChildVoice’s Lukome Center in Uganda, the Raymond resident worked with girls not much older than her that were victims of sexual violence. Unger took hairdressing classes with the girls at the center and visited the Imvepi refugee settlement in northern Uganda.
When she returned to the United States, Unger, who was 9 years old at the time, missed the girls she met in Uganda and thought about them constantly.
“I was really struck by how they worked so hard and didn’t take anything for granted and they, even with all the things they’d been through, after all that, they really were just working the best they could to become good mothers,” Unger said. “And I learned that you should never give up. Even if something bad happened to you, keep sticking with it like they did.”
After her parents told her she could not move to Uganda, Unger thought of a way she could help the girls she met and missed. She decided to raise $50,000 for the Lukome Center to build a new well, counseling center and clinic, in part by using her love of running.
Unger and her younger sister, Abby, 7, named the fundraiser “Girls for Girls for Uganda.”
After more than a year of fundraising efforts that included running in her first two half marathons, Unger reached her goal last month. Unger’s mom, Sandy, said construction on the well is complete and the hope is to have the counseling center and clinic finished by spring.
“I learned so much from this whole process,” Unger said.
Unger, who ran her first race when she was 3 years old, raised money by holding bake sales with her running friends and speaking at clubs and organizations about her goal. Before Unger ran the Seacoast Half Marathon last November, Sandy suggested she make T-shirts with the “Girls for Girls for Uganda” logo to raise awareness of her fundraising efforts.
Unger wanted to run in a half marathon after seeing her parents participate in the Seacoast Half Marathon in 2018. When race day finally came, she was so excited and had so much energy. Her dad, Mike, reminded her to pace herself at the beginning of the race.
Unger’s enthusiasm made her run faster than her planned nine-minutes-per-mile pace, averaging 8 minutes, 53 seconds per mile and finishing the race in 1 hour, 56 minutes, the fastest time by a 9-year-old girl in the state. The Iber Holmes Gove Middle School fifth-grader finished before both her parents and her soccer coach.
“I just kept bugging my dad to go faster and faster,” Unger said. “He kept holding me back at first a little bit so I didn’t get too tired but I got to go really fast the last couple miles.”
Unger ran the Hampton Half Marathon on March 7, finishing in 1 hour, 50 minutes, the fastest time in the state for a 10-year-old girl.
Before and after both races, Unger said people asked about her shirt and many donated when they learned about her fundraiser.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Unger thought of new fundraising ideas. She and Abby created an online push-up and pull-up donation challenge, and a family friend made custom cloth masks, with proceeds from sales benefitting the fundraiser.
The experience made Unger feel like she and those who helped her efforts put her favorite quote from human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu into practice: “Do your little bit of good where you are. It’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.”
“I think it’s really inspirational and so true,” Unger said of the quote. “Even if I’m not where I’m fundraising for, I can still do a little bit of good here in America helping those in Uganda.”