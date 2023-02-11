MLB: Seattle Mariners at Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Rafael Devers runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during a game at Fenway Park.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

The 2023 Red Sox season is fast approaching, and more than most years, it’s hard to know what to expect.

Between the immense roster turnover (over a dozen players left via free agency, trade or release), rule changes, and a schedule makeover, it’s a whole new ballgame. What a chaotic thrill.