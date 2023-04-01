MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Boston's Adam Duvall hits a walkoff home run to beat the Orioles 9-8 on Saturday at Fenway Park.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Welcome to Boston, Adam Duvall.

Duvall had four extra-base hits — including a two-run, walk-off homer with the Red Sox trailing in the ninth — as Boston rallied back to beat the Orioles, 9-8, in the second game of the season. The comeback erased a miserable day for lefty Chris Sale, whose return to the Fenway Park mound was marred by three homers (and seven hits total).