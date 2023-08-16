Pablo López was in a jam. The Twins righthander didn't cover first base in time to catch Joey Gallo's throw and tag the base before Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson got there first, umpire Jeff Nelson ruled earlier this month, and now López faced a two-on, one-out situation with the top of St. Louis' lineup coming up.

But López escaped without allowing a run, an important factor in the Twins' eventual 3-2 victory, thanks in part to a Jose Altuve-sized Twins rookie, signed away from the Red Sox as a free agent last winter, named Joey Casey.