MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

Boston’s Adam Duvall receives congratulations from teammates after he hit a three-run homer against the Tigers earlier this year.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

BOSTON — Adam Duvall is no stranger to the perils of the trade deadline.

Three times in his career, once as recently as two summers ago, Duvall has been traded around the late-summer deadline. In 2015, before he had even established himself as a big leaguer, he was shipped from the San Francisco Giants to the Cincinnati Reds. Three years later, he was dealt from the Reds to the Atlanta Braves. And in 2021, having left the Braves as a free agent, he was traded back to Atlanta from Miami.