MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox Photo Day

Josh Winckowski

 USA TODAY

BOSTON — Red Sox righty Josh Winckowski said he feels he “missed an opportunity” last year as a rookie. He appeared in 15 games and made 14 starts but he finished with a 5.89 ERA and 1.59 WHIP.

“Heading into every year, there’s always a ton of motivation,” Winckowski said. “It’s your job and living. But certainly this offseason, the focus was a little bit higher.”