Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski has guided two teams, including the Boston Red Sox, to a World Series title. Will the Phils be the third?

 Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer

When the 2022 Red Sox season graciously came to a close earlier this month, the organization’s leaders sat at a podium and explained what they needed to do next.

The answer was obvious: sign Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers to long-term extensions. But it has to be a deal that makes sense for both sides, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said.