Alek Manoah struck out seven in seven innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 1-0 Thursday afternoon.
Manoah (4-0) held the Red Sox to three hits and one walk. He has gone at least six innings in each of his four starts this season.
Jordan Romano pitched around a single in the ninth to earn his ninth save of the season.
The Blue Jays, who scored an unearned run, took three of four games in the series and have won five of seven games from the Red Sox this season. Boston headed to Baltimore to start a three-game series with the Orioles starting Friday night.
Alejandro Kirk had two singles and an RBI for Toronto.
Garrett Whitlock (1-1), making his second career major league start, allowed one unearned run on four hits and two walks, with two strikeouts in three innings.
The Blue Jays scored in the third. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached base with one out on an error by shortstop Christian Arroyo. Raimel Tapia walked and Kirk hit a two-out, RBI single.
Manoah allowed a single with one out in the first inning to Alex Verdugo. He retired the next 12 batters before Arroyo singled with one out in the fifth. Arroyo stole second, but Manoah worked out of the inning with two strikeouts.
Red Sox left-hander Austin Davis replaced Whitlock in the fourth, allowed a two-out walk and was replaced by John Schreiber, who finished the fourth and pitched around a two-out double in the fifth.
Manoah pitched around a one-out walk to Trevor Story in the sixth. Manoah then pitched around Enrique Hernandez’s leadoff double in the seventh, stranding the runner at third.
Adam Cimber was perfect for Toronto in the top of the eighth.
Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not play. He had a sore foot after being hit by a foul ball on Wednesday. X-rays were negative. Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who had four hits on Wednesday, did not start and grounded out as a pinch hitter in the eighth.
Sale throws 7-inning bullpen session
Red Sox lefty Chris Sale still isn’t close to rejoining the team but he took an important step forward in his rehabilitation process earlier this week.
Sale threw a seven-pitch bullpen in Fort Myers, Fla., on Tuesday, manager Alex Cora told reporters, marking the first time he has thrown off a mound since suffering a stress fracture in his right rib cage on Feb. 24.
“Not eight, not six,” Cora joked. “Seven.”
Sale was completely shut down from throwing throughout spring training before starting to play catch right around Opening Day. He remained in Fort Myers during the team’s opening road trip to New York and Detroit, then joined the Red Sox for their first homestand and the series at Tampa Bay last weekend. When the Sox went to Toronto on Monday, Sale — along with fellow rehabbing lefty James Paxton — went back to Fort Myers to continue his rehab at the Fenway South facility. Two days after returning, he threw off a mound for the first time.
“That’s the beginning of the progression now,” Cora said.
Sale, who is now pain-free, will continue slowly ramping up as if he’s starting his own spring training. He is on the 60-day injured list, so he’s not eligible to rejoin the Red Sox until at least June 6.
He will likely throw bullpens for a few weeks then progress to live batting practice sessions and intrasquad games in extended spring training at Fenway South before heading out on a rehab assignment. How Sale progresses will determine if he will be ready to pitch on or around June 6 or if he will need a little more time.