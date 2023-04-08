MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers

Boston’s Rafael Devers hits an RBI double during last Thursday’s game in Detroit.

Baseball is a team sport, but watching players strive for and reach significant milestones can be as thrilling as the season itself.

Fans probably don’t remember much about the 2015 Red Sox, who went 78-84 with a finish at the bottom of the division, but David Ortiz’s odyssey to the 500 Club is unforgettable.