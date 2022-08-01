The Houston Astros acquired first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in a three-team deal that also includes the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays will receive Astros outfielder Jose Siri, while Tampa Bay will send right-hander Seth Johnson to the Orioles and right-hander Jayden Murray to the Astros. Right-hander Chayce McDermott will go from the Astros to the Orioles.