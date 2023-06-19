MLB: Game Two-New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Boston’s Brayan Bello delivers a pitch during the nightcap of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Yankees at Fenway Park.

BOSTON — Usually when a major league team faces the same starting pitcher a second time in a brief time span, the hitters have the advantage. Familiarity typically breeds trouble for the pitcher.

They know his pitch mix, have seen all of his pitches and have a pretty good understanding of his game plan.