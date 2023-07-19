MLB: Boston Red Sox at Oakland Athletics

Red Sox catcher Connor Wong tags out the Athletics’ J.J. Bleday at home during the fifth inning of Wednesday’s game in Oakland.

 USA TODAY SPORTS

What began as a strong road trip to start the second half for the Red Sox took a nasty detour toward the end.

The Oakland A’s pounded Red Sox starter Brayan Bello for three two-run homers, then survived some atrocious defense to hold off the Sox, 6-5. It was the second straight loss for the Sox to the lowly A’s, who shut them out, 3-0, Tuesday night. The Red Sox, who began the trip by winning three of their first four, had to settle for a 3-3 mark against two losing teams.