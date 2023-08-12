BOSTON — The Red Sox can’t afford to lose games like this one with their best starting pitcher this season on the mound against a team 11 games below .500.
But it happened on Saturday.
Brayan Bello took the loss. He pitched 4⅔ innings and allowed four runs, nine hits (two homers) and no walks while striking out five as Boston fell 6-2 to the Tigers at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox are just one game over .500 (25-24) against teams .500 or below this season.
The 24-year-old righty has struggled since returning from the All-Star break. He has a 5.67 ERA (33⅓ innings, 21 earned runs) in six starts to increase his season ERA from 3.04 to 3.81.
Bello’s 31 sinkers averaged 94.8 mph and topped out at 97.0 mph, per Baseball Savant. He added 20 changeups, 20 four-seam fastballs, 13 sliders and two cutters. He recorded 10 swings and misses: six with his changeup and two each with his sinker and slider.
Boston’s offense was flat. Justin Turner’s homer in the eighth inning was the only highlight. The Red Sox went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.
Bello and the Red Sox fell behind 1-0 in the second inning when Kerry Carpenter took him deep for the first of his two homers on the day.
The Tigers jumped ahead 2-0 in the third inning on three singles, including Riley Greene’s RBI hit to right field.
Boston cut it to 2-1 in the fourth inning thanks to some bad Detroit defense. Turner singled to open the frame and he scored on third baseman Nick Maton’s error with two outs.
But Detroit regained a two-run lead in the fifth when Eric Haase took Bello deep to left field for a solo blast. The Tigers went ahead 4-1 in the fifth on Matt Vierling’s RBI force-out.
Red Sox lefty Brennan Bernardino allowed a 417-foot solo homer to Spencer Torkelson in the sixth, making it 5-1 Detroit.
Kyle Barraclough gave up a homer to Carpenter, making it 6-1 in the eighth.