This week’s American League East clash in Boston features a role reversal from the norm as the Toronto Blue Jays begin a three-game series against the Red Sox with a commanding upper hand in the standings.
The opener is Tuesday night.
The Blue Jays entered the week in a virtual tie with Tampa Bay and Seattle atop the Wild Card standings after taking two of three from the Yankees in New York.
Despite a 4-2 loss in Sunday’s series finale, Toronto has won four of five. In those five games, the team’s starting pitchers have allowed three earned runs in 30 innings.
“(We’re) pitching really, really well,” said interim manager John Schneider, a former New Hampshire Fisher Cats manager, after Sunday’s game in which Alek Manoah allowed one earned run on four hits in six innings. “Starting pitching, bullpen ... I think you look at the way our pitching performed, it was a really good series.”
Boston, meanwhile, lost the series finale to the Orioles, 5-3, on Sunday at the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“It’s not an easy day, travel-wise and all that,” manager Alex Cora said. “But then when you get here and you forget about all the luxury and the five-star hotels and traveling and all that, and you get connected with kids and the whole atmosphere, it was awesome.”
It was a memorable day, but the loss dropped the Red Sox to six games back in the wild-card race.
Franchy Cordero’s game-tying home run in the eighth inning went to waste as the Orioles pulled ahead a half-inning later against oft-used reliever John Schreiber.
Neither the Blue Jays, nor the Red Sox, have announced who will pitch on Tuesday.
Boston was originally set to start Nathan Eovaldi, who was scratched from his scheduled Thursday outing in Pittsburgh with a sore trap muscle. According to reports, Eovaldi was scheduled to go on the injury list. Josh Winckowski was reportedly slated to pitch on Tuesday.
The Red Sox hope to have first baseman Eric Hosmer available after he missed Sunday’s game with lower back pain.
Former Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who was signed by the Blue Jays on Aug. 9 after being released, has driven in three runs over his past two starts. He hit a two-run double during Saturday’s 5-2 win in New York and drew a bases-loaded, game-tying walk in Sunday’s seventh inning.
The series will mark Bradley’s first time facing the organization that drafted him in 2011.
“I’m just trying to help out any way I possibly can,” Bradley said. “Obviously, it’s a really good team. I’m excited to be here. ... It’s going to be fun (competing in a playoff race). There’s going to be a lot more attention, but (I’d just tell the rest of the team) to enjoy the moment and have fun.”
